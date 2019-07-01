Ha`ina Sneak Peek: Amy Hanaialii Gilliom

Ha`ina Week on Living808 is dedicated to recognizing the musical and cultural achievements of Maui artists with stories and songs gathered during our Living808 Ha`ina concert. The live concert was held at the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko`olina and raised funds for Make-A-Wish Hawaii.

This year’s performers, representing the Valley Isle, were Grammy-nominated Amy Hanaiali`I, Hawaiian music star John Cruz, and 2019 Na Hoku Hanohano winner Na Wai `Eha.

The highlight of Ha`ina Week is a primetime special edition of Living808 entitled “Ha`ina: Music of Maui”. The half-hour program premiers this Wednesday, June 26th at 9:30 pm and will feature performances from The Four Seasons Resort Oahu Ha`ina concert and exclusive interviews with featured artists.

Here for a sneak peek at our Ha`ina: Music of Maui special is a performance from Amy Hanaialii Gilliom.