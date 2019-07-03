Ha’ina Jam

Get to know you:

Likkle Jordee has been getting a lot of attention with his old school reggaeton music. He takes Mikey into his world and introduces him to the art of ‘Rub A Dubbing.’

Behind the scenes:

Likkle Jordee released his debut EP this year, and a couple of those songs have really caught on. Now, he’s working on a new single and Mikey caught up with him in studio.

In-Studio:

We free-styled, we went behind the scenes at the studio with his new single, and now it’s time to get “Cool and Deadly” the title of his new song soon to be released. We get the exclusive live in our studio.