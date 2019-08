Getting To Know You:

Mikey hangs out with singer and songwriter Evan Khay to find out where he goes to start his music process.

In-Studio:

Hai’ina Jam takes us into the home of Evan Khay, while Mikey checks out his built-in studio, and gets a surprise visit from a Living808 friend.

LIVE!

From a smoothie making challenge to recording his music in the comfort of his own home, Evan Khay has made is way to our Living808 set to perform his new sing, “I, I, I” alongside Keilana Mokulehua.