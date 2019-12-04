Ha`ina Jam: Kalei Mau

Part 1: Volleyball Challenge

Kalei Mau brings Mikey to He`eia Elementary where her love for volleyball began. She teaches Mikey three starter moves when playing volleyball.

Part 2: Flow State of Mind

Kalei brings Mikey to the spot she grew up in Kahalu`u, a place where she can be in the “flow state of mind” to create songs. Kalei brings Mikey into the writing process of a song she cowrote with Roman from Kolohe Kai. This song is a dedication to the people of Hawaii and how her heart is always with her ‘ohana wherever she may go.

Part 3: Exclusive sneak peek

From the volleyball courts at He`eia Elementary to the lush green mountains of Kahalu`u, Kalei Mau gives us an exclusive sneak peek at her up and coming single.