Ha’ina Jam: Kala’e Parish

Ewa Beach entertainer Kala’e Parish shared his musical inspirations and passion for cooking with Mikey Monis for our latest Haina Jam.

The singer embarked on a solo career in 2016, after success with the group Eden Roc.

His single Island Life is streaming on all platforms and Parrish is currently working on his first solo album “Where I Reside”, which is set for a fall release.

This eclectic, 8-track album will feature all original songs written by Kala’e with a fresh twist of music from pop country infused with lyrics about his island home to smooth latin rock to love ballads.

Kala’e performs Mondays at Surfjack Waikiki from 7-9pm and Thursdays at Restaurant 604 from 6-8pm.

Website: http://kalaemusic.com