Ha’ina Jam – Jeff Yoko

Jeff Yoko takes Mikey to Coral Crater Adventure Park

Jeff Yoko is this week’s featured artist on Living808’s Ha’ina Jam. Jeff is an adrenaline junkie and always wanted to go zip lining. He surprises Mikey at coral crater in Kapolei to take him zip lining. See if Mikey can take his hosting skills to new heights.

Jeff Yoko Takes Mikey to Magic Island

Jeff takes Mikey to Magic Island, a place where he goes to write music and get into the “flow state” so he can write his music. Magic Island is where Jeff likes to go to exercise and clear his mind. During high school, Jeff and his friends would go to Magic Island to write and play songs.

Jeff Yoko in the Living808 studio:

Jeff Yoko is live in our Living808 studio to give a sneak peek of his up and coming single, “Island Love” debuting on January 24 on all streaming platforms.