Mikey introduces us to up and coming reggae artist, Chante, at Bayview Golf Course in Kaneohe. See if Mikey can keep up with him on the golf course!

Chante invites Mikey behind the music at Mele Recording Studio. Learn about the song that is creating awareness all over social media.

He took Mikey golfing, we went behind the music at Mele Recording Studio, and now we invited him on to Living808. Here to perform his song “Fighting For” for the first time on television, here is Chante!