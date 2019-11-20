Haina Jam

Living808
Honolulu (KHON2) – Haina Jam features talented local singer/songwriter Isaiah Tavares for our latest entertainer spotlight.

Isaiah’s new single “Smile On” is inspired by his father and a tough time in his family’s life.

Mikey Monis joined Isaiah at Aloha Media Productions’ studio to create a mock video of the viral challenge “what’s in the Box.”

Haina Jam is a special 3-part feature that airs inside KHON’s morning lifestyle show Living808 that features up and coming artists and goes behind the music.

