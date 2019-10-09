Ha’ina Jam

Living808
Posted: / Updated:

Liam Punahele Moleta is an upcoming musical artist that has been getting a lot of attention with his Hawaiian-contemporary style of music. Mikey meets up with Liam as they challenge each other to see who can win the most arcade games at Dave N Busters.

Liam takes Mikey to Live Animaux Recording Studios to introduce Mikey to a song Liam wrote about his girlfriend. He says this song sums up a “millennial relationship.”

You’ve seen them battling it out at Dave N Buster’s, you’ve seen them putting on the finishing touches at Live Animaux Studios, and now, Liam is here live in studio to premiere his original song on Living808!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories