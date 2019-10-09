Ha’ina Jam

Liam Punahele Moleta is an upcoming musical artist that has been getting a lot of attention with his Hawaiian-contemporary style of music. Mikey meets up with Liam as they challenge each other to see who can win the most arcade games at Dave N Busters.

Liam takes Mikey to Live Animaux Recording Studios to introduce Mikey to a song Liam wrote about his girlfriend. He says this song sums up a “millennial relationship.”

You’ve seen them battling it out at Dave N Buster’s, you’ve seen them putting on the finishing touches at Live Animaux Studios, and now, Liam is here live in studio to premiere his original song on Living808!