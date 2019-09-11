Getting to know:

Ha’ina Jam features up and coming musical artists in Hawaii, sharing their stories about how they are making strides in the music industry. Mikey meet’s up with Slack Key guitarist, Aja Gample as they go body surfing at Sandy’s Beach.

In the Studio:

From body surfing at Sandy’s beach park to the studio at Blue Planet. Aja takes Mikey behind the music of her up and coming album which is dedicated to a special someone.

In-Studio

They surfed, they recorded music, and now Aja Gample is live in studio to perform a song off her new album, co-written by her grandfather.