PART 1: GET TO KNOW THE ARTIST

Mikey hangs out with upcoming artist, Jasmine Nicole in her home to get lessons on drums, bass and piano.

PART 2: BEHIND THE MUSIC

Jasmine Nicole brings Mikey to Live Animaux studios as she rehearses for her upcoming gig.

PART 3: IN-STUDIO PERFORMANCE

She’s taught Mikey how to play the instruments, brought him into Live Animaux Studios and now she’s live on the Living808 set to perform her newest single, “Local Boy.”