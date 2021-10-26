Habilitat’s Haunted Drive Thru Returns After A Successful First Year

Honolulu (KHON2) – Non-profit Organization, Habilitat is bringing the spooky fun to families with their popular haunted drive thru this Halloween season.

Habilitat is hosting its 2021 haunted drive-thru as a fundraiser for their non-profit organization.

“We have been helping people overcome problems with substance abuse and homelessness. We have a proven record of changing people who have lost hope into hardworking, responsible, caring human beings who are a benefit to society. We’ve been leading the way in long term addiction treatment since 1971,” says Becky Harrison, Marketing Director of Habilitat.

Harrison and her team have hosts fundraisers for Habiliat year round, and the haunted drive-thru is one of their most successful events.

Harrison says, “We brought the haunted drive-thru to Hawaii residents last year during the pandemic as a way for people to get in the Halloween spirit, while obeying state guidelines. It was such a success last year, and well-received that we needed to bring it back this year.”

As guests drive thru the Habilitat’s haunted drive-thru, they will experience deifferent horror scenes, some of which include families that have and are benefiting from Habilitat and their efforts to change lives.

“Some of the actors in the drive thru are people that have and are currently changing their lives around through our programs at Habilitat. It’s their way of giving back to not just us but to the community,” says Harrison.

To learn more about Habilitat’s year round events and how the community can get involved, Harrison encourages people to visit their official website.

WEBSITE:

www.Habilitat.com