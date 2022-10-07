Honolulu (KHON2) – Non-profit Organization, Habilitat is bringing back the spooky fun to families with their annual drive-thru haunted house.

For over 50 years, Habilitat has been helping people with substance abuse and homelessness.

“Habilitat is a recovery community in Kaneohe that teaches people how to rebuild their lives from substance abuse. We just celebrated 50 years of saving lives. We focus on workforce development, coping skills, education, healthy habits, and physical activity. We help people create the very best version of themselves possible,” says Jeff Nash, Executive Director of Habilitat.

With a successful two-year run, Habilitat is bringing back their haunted drive-thru to help bring Hawaii’s community together.

“The theme this year is ‘Dead End’ and ‘The Aftermath.’ Everyone working at the haunted drive-through, including all the actors and actresses, are Habilitat participants, staff and graduates. They take pride in knowing that the work that they’re doing helps themselves and others get the treatment they need to build a happy and successful life,” says Becky Harrison, Marketing Director of Habilitat.

To learn more about Habilitat’s year round events and how the community can get involved, Harrison and Nash encourages people to visit their official website.

WEBSITE:

www.Habilitat.com