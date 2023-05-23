Habilitat is a non-profit recovery community in Kaneohe and have been saving lives for over 50 years. They are the largest capacity treatment program in the state and focus on work force development and coping skills, healthy habits, education, physical activity and try to teach people to become the very best versions of themselves. Thousands of people have gone thru the program and improved their lives to become productive members of our society.

Habilitat likes to partner with business to help the community and are known for many different events and now they are partnering with the Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony. Habilitat provides people to help set up and break down the events as well as security for the event. You can find more information about the company or about all of the different Halloween or Christmas events coming up this year online at habilitat.com. To learn more about the Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony, visit lanternfloatinghawaii.com