Habilitat is a non-profit recovery community that saves lives. They’ve been around since 1971 and have been selling Christmas trees to raise funds for the program since 1975.

All proceeds go towards operation costs and scholarships which allows Habilitat to keep helping people change their lives.

You can pick up a Douglas, Noble, and Nordmann firs, in sizes ranging from 2-12ft as well as wreaths and door charms from one of the locations listed.

Stadium Mall by the Ice Palace, Central Union Church in town, also at Kaneohe Shopping Center next to longs, and at the Koko Marina Center right by First Hawaiian Bank.

To learn more about Habilitat Inc. and the services they provide, visit their website at habilitat.com or on social media at Habilitat.