Habilitat, Inc. Commemorates 40 Years of Landscaping Services

This year marks Habilitat’s 40th year of landscaping services which started back in 1979. Habilitat is one of the nation’s foremost long-term addiction treatment centers located in Kaneohe.

Instead of the “traditional” 12-step plan to addressing drug addiction, residents are empowered to find success through vocational training in fields such as landscaping and construction. As they go through the program, not only are residents given a newfound sense of self-worth with their job training, but are also able to give back and become a gainfully employed member of the community. As a result, Habilitat has one of the highest success rates in the U.S. today.

