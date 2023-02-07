Today, we are learning more about HEC Medical Clinic, Hawaii’s #1 laser weight loss center! For over ten years, Dr. Aaries Oda, DC has been utilizing proven laser technology and advanced procedures to enable his patients to live with beauty, confidence, and health. This morning, he joined Living808 to talk about the treatments offered at HEC.

Dr. Oda office is known for laser weight loss and reverse diabetes, but they also have hair growth treatments and pain relief laser treatments. His Grow Hair treatment is the first to Hawaii of its kind, that is simple, pain-free, and most patients see new hair growth in only 30 days. The Pain Away Laser has helped with arthritis, peripheral neuropathy, planter fasciitis, and more.

For more info and services, visit hechawaii.com