Lanikai Juice and Honolulu Marathon host a free run club, with health post-run refreshments and weekly raffles and prizes from their contributors.

The run club meets four days a week in different parts of the island: Monday at Kapolei, Wednesday at Kailua, Thursday at Kakaako, and Saturday at Kahala. All runner levels are welcome and all you have to do is show up.

Mikey Monis gets ready for his first Honolulu Marathon by joining the club for a run around Kakaako Park.

Website: https://freelifestylehawaii.com/run-club/