Grilled Cheese with Pulled Pork is #1 at Tin Hut BBQ

HONOLULU (KHON) – Frank Diaz started Tin Hut BBQ because of his passion for barbecuing and love of family outings. Growing up, my family would travel many miles to gather and have good barbecue. He was in the Department of Defense and in preparation for a deployment, he bought a smoker before leaving Hawaii. The military loves barbecue, especially on deployments. For a year, the soldiers helped him to refine his recipes — and he brought that back home to Hawaii. His son, Steven, shared his rub recipe and encouraged Frank to start a business.

Tin Hut BBQ‘s number one seller for eight years running has been the Grilled Cheese with Pulled Pork or Brisket. They created a special blend of butter that they spread on jumbo sized bread, using a special selection of cheeses filled with either pulled pork or brisket and BBQ sauce. They toast it on medium heat to obtain the crunch they desire when biting into the sandwich — along with the ooey, gooey melted cheese. The combination of flavors is heavenly.

Other popular items are their Brisket Sandwich, and award-winning Smokin Ribs. Each Tin Hut BBQ plate has the option of two sides, like barbecue beans, Mac & Cheese, Cornbread, and Pineapple Coleslaw. Each of these recipes used is a family recipe that has been perfected for Tin Hut BBQ customers.

You can find their truck at military bases and popular food truck events.

Website: http://tinhutbbq.com