Honolulu (KHON2) – Gretchen Rhodes, an American singer/songwriter who has made waves amongst the music industry, is coming to the Blue Note on November 21st.

Her sound is a powerful blend of soulful blues and rock that captivates her audiences far and wide. While she may be trained in the classical tradition, Rhodes has found that her true passion is fronting rock and blues bands. Rhodes has toured extensively with the founding member of Traffic, Dave Mason and the founder of ‘the Blues Brothers’ and Rolling Stone’s 29th greatest guitar player of all time, Steve Cropper, as well as performing often with rock icon Steven Tyler. She has also worked in many avenues of music with Kenny Chesney in his “Life on a Rock” album and “Wild Child” music video.

Rhodes is featuring local favorite, Tavana, in her upcoming show. The collaboration stemmed from a meeting at Willie K’s Blues Fest and a continuous working partnership in the time that followed.

You can get tickets at bluenotehawaii.com.

Gretchen Rhodes featuring Tavana

Tuesday, November 21

Tickets: General Admission $25

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.