Great America Amusement Park Offers Delicious Food and Wild Rides For Visitors

Honolulu (KHON2) – Santa Clara Amusement Park, California’s Great America is welcoming guests from around the country to experience great rides and one of a kind dishes.

Known to be one of the main attractions when flying into San Jose, California’s Great America is bringing the fun to families with wild rides, delicious food and award-winning entertainment.

“California’s Great America is the perfect place for families. We offer a wide range of activities, from thrilling rides, amazing shows, and now the reopening of South Bay Shores, our water park,” says Bradley Irish, Entertainment Manager of California’s Great America.

Camp Snoopy, jaw-dropping shows and common rides are just some of the attractions families can experience together, however Irish feel that their roller coasters are the reason why thrill seekers keep returning.

Irish says,”Our roller coasters are insanely fun for those looking for a good thrill. One of our most popular rides is the ‘railblazer,’ it’s the only single rail coaster we have here in the park, which includes a straight down vertical drop everyone loves. We even have some wooden roller coasters that have been popular amongst guests for years.”

In addition to their amusement rides, California’s Great America is welcoming guests to their newly renovated water park.

“South Shore Bay is a great place for those wanting to cool off on a hot day, but in a fun way. We have tall water slides for those wanting a little bit of excitement, and we also have a wave pool for kids that families can jump in as well,” says Irish.

California’s Great America is bringing the taste to its guests with their one of a kind menu, offering great desserts and entrees.

“One of the main dishes that a lot of our guests enjoy is our popular funnel cakes. We also serve up great entrees like our blackened catfish, which includes a sauce that I curated myself, and our spicy chicken sandwich, paired well with our crinkle fries,” says Erick Ponce, Executive Chef at Great America.

For those looking to plan a trip to California’s Great America can learn more information via their official website and social media accounts.

WEBSITE:

www.CaGreatAmerica.com

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

@CaGreatAmerica

