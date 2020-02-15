Great Aloha Run Pageant to Crown New Miss & Miss Teen at Expo February 15th

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Great Aloha Run will crown a new Miss and Miss Teen Great Aloha Run at the Expo Saturday, February 15th at 5pm.

The mission of the Miss Great Aloha Run and Miss Great Aloha Run Teen Beauty Pageant is to empower and support young women who foster a healthy and fit lifestyle.

“We do this by sharing the qualities of Aloha,” shares Alicia Michioka, Pageant Director for Miss Hawaii USA. “Miss Great Aloha Run and Miss Great Aloha Run Teen exemplify this Aloha through their core beliefs in living a healthy lifestyle, staying fit, and through service to their community and to others.

2019 Miss Great Aloha Run, Candice Liang and 2019 Teen Great Aloha Run, Raynn Dangaran appeared on Living808 talking about highlights from their year representing Hawaii, and modeling in activewear by Lilikoi Wear.

Lilikoi Wear is the Sponsor for the Activewear Division and they will be selling at the GAR Expo on Saturday.

The Miss and Miss Teen Great Aloha Run is on Saturday, February 15th, 5 pm at the Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall

Website: http://greataloharun.com