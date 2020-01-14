Great Aloha Run is Back with Lucky 7 Contest

Honolulu (KHON2)- Sign up by January 24th to be a part of The Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run on Presidents Day, 2020 with some exciting new additions.

The Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run is a fun and fit event that’s mission is to raise money for local charities who serve the people of Hawaii.

Since it’s beginning, GAR has raised more than 14 million dollars to over 150 charities right here in Hawaii. It is because of generous Sponsors, our more that 4,000 volunteers that are activated on race weekend and our awesome race participants who have allowed GAR to make this happen for over 35 years!

New this year with the Great Aloha Run?

Get your friends, your family and even co-workers, create a team of 7 and be a part of the Alaska Airlines Lucky 7 Contest!

Your team could win 7 round trips to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies. New for 2020, if your team participates in costume, you get a second chance to win 7 round trips to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies!

Look forward to entertainment along the course including cultural entertainment to show off our island’s unique diversity and every Finisher will get an awesome finisher medal!

You can run, walk, or even dance your way to the finish line! Push your baby in a stroller and even kids and seniors can participate! The GAR is a local island tradition!

You can pick up an official entry form at all Zippy’s locations, Running Stores, Jamba Juice locations or, you can register online at ‪http://greataloharun.com.