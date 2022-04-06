Honolulu (KHON2) – Grammy nominees, performers, and presenters celebrated the start of Grammy Weekend at TopGolf Las Vegas for the annual Grammy Gifting Suite. It’s a party where a select few celebrities are invited to pick from some of 2022’s must-have items.

“Most people don’t know that the celebrities who collaborate with the Recording Academy for the GRAMMYs do not get paid. So, the Grammys Gifting Suite is a way to thank them for all of their hard work when putting the show together. This year the suite is held at TopGolf Las Vegas, one of the most well-known places in the country,” says Lizza Monet-Morales, special correspondent for the GRAMMYs Gifting Suite.

This year, celebrities can choose from a wide-range of products from skin care, eyewear and latest gadgets, products Monet-Morales says are in-demand products in the industry.

Monet-Morales says, “We have products like the popular rose boxes which include preserved roses in acrylic boxes, we even have sunglasses with flexible technology around them so they are hard to break in case people sit on them or drop them. Miage is a skin-care line that helps moisturize the skin so these artists can keep that celebrity glow in the hot Las Vegas weather. We also have a slipper line called ‘Coma Toes’ in case these artists want to relax their feet in something comfortable after wearing their gorgeous red carpet footwear.”

The 64th GRAMMYs were held in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. Those looking to book a flight to Las Vegas are encouraged to check out the various itineraries available on Alaska Airlines’ official website.

Alaska Airlines:

Website: www.alaskaair.com

Social Media Handle: @AlaskaAir