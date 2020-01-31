Grammy Nominee Kimie Miner Rocks Red Carpet with Local Creations Styled by Crystal Pancipanci

Honolulu (KHON2)- Grammy Nominee Kimie Miner earned Top 50 Best Dressed Honors by Cosmopolitan for rocking the red carpet in custom Hawaii designs selected by Celebrity Stylist Crystal Pancipanci.

Living808’s resident style guru, Crystal Pancipanci invited our cameras into her “Grammy glam headquarters” otherwise known as the Rock ’n Roll Suite at the oceanside Hotel Shangri-la in Santa Monica.

Our cameras caught her working her make up magic to ensure that Kimie stayed the style game on the red carpet, along with her fellow nominee and bestie Anuhea.

Hotel Shangri-la was the perfect place to bring the Hollywood glamour to Hawaii’s Grammy nominated artists. Reminiscent of Hollywood’s Golden Age with its curving ocean liner-inspired architecture and whimsical Art Deco design, Hotel Shangri-La at the Ocean has been welcoming guests to the beach since 1939. Boasting one of the best locations in downtown Santa Monica, the hotel is walking distance to the beach, Santa Monica Pier and iconic restaurants. Life can be perfect at Shangri-La at the Ocean, the hotel you dream of discovering.

Crystal styled a week’s worth of looks for Kimie Miner for her various Grammy-related appearances and parties.

1. Grammy Museum Music Education Workshop (casual day look)

Target Jumpsuit

Vintage Denim Jacket

Lack of Color Hat

Hooked Up Hawaii Jewlery



2. Mele Mai Grammys Music Performance

Manaola Gown

Maui Divers Nalu Earrings – Custom creation. “Pancified” with 3 cascading waves linked using the signature Maui Divers Nalu earrings



3. Aloha Artist Reception

Manaola Gown

Maui Divers Sun Jewelry- Custom creation.

Happy Haku

4. Grammy Nominees Party

Manaola Gown

Maui Divers Jewelry

Happy Haku

5. Grammy Awards

KOJO Couture

Manaola

Maui Divers Jewelry

Special thanks to ULTA Beauty for inviting Living808 to pick up special products for our Grammy Glam suite.

Panci product picks from ULTA Beauty.

KYLIE BANANA POWDER

ANATASIA BEVERLY HILL EYE BROW PENCIL MED BROWN

TARTE SHAPE TAPE (TAN)

TARTE SHAPE TAPE (MED TAN)

BENEFIT HOOLA BRONZER

BEAUTY BLENDER & CLEANSER

HOT TOOL CURLING IRON 1”

MAC BRUSHSTROKE LIQUID LINER- BRUSH BROWN

About Crystal Pancipanci:

Crystal is a regular contributor on Living808 who’s ready to up your game with fashion, beauty and lifestyle tips.

Crystal Pancipanci is one of Hawaii’s most influential forces in fashion today. As a celebrity stylist, make-up artist and television personality, Crystal has been sought out for Fashion and Beauty expertise on the Today Show and Hawaii’s leading morning shows. Crystal is also a principal contributing fashion stylist for Ala Moana Magazine and Modern Luxury Magazine. With her passion for fashion and contagious enthusiasm, Hawai’i-born Crystal Pancipanci is a genuine, multi-talented, modern-day woman and mom. Through her beauty and fashion advice, she strives to inspire and empower others to look and feel their best, always celebrating the beauty and story of being a woman.

Website: Pancistyle.com

If you have a question, email DearPanci@khon2.com <mailto:DearPanci@khon2.com>

Special Mahalos:

Mahalo to our Partners for allowing Living808 to capture The Road to the Grammys!

Special thanks to Alaska Airlines for sending our hosts Tannya Joaquin and Mikey Monis and camera crew from Aloha Media Productions to cover the Grammys and for sending Kimie Miner, Crystal Pancipanci, their “Momtourage” and all their extra luggage to Los Angeles for the Grammys in style.

If you’re heading to Hollywood or anywhere on the West Coast, do what Tannya, Mikey, Kimie and Crystal did. Hop on an Alaska Airlines flight!

Alaska Airlines has the most non-stop flights to the most West Coast destinations.

You can travel to California with non-stop flights from Honolulu, Lihue, Kahului and Kona.

Partner Websites:

Glam Suite Venue- Hotel Shangri-la: https://www.shangrila-hotel.com/

Maui Divers Jewelry: https://www.mauidivers.com/

Alaska Airlines: https://www.alaskaair.com/

Ulta Beauty: ulta.com

Mahalo to our PR Partners: EPR & Klick X

Mahalo as well to our PR Partners, EPR & Klick X for partnering with Living808 to produce this special event, Artists Celebrating Artists, at Hotel Shangri-la’s Onyx Rooftop Lounge, on the eve of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

EPR: eprpublicity.com

Klick X Creative Communications: klickx.co