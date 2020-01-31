Grammy-Nominated Hawaiian Lullaby Artists Kimie Miner, Imua Garza, Anuhea, & Kalani Pe’a Celebrate with a Song at Hotel Shangri-la

Honolulu (KHON2) – Grammy-Nominated “Hawaiian Lullaby” Album Artists Kimie Miner, Imua Garza, Anuhea, & Kalani Pe’a celebrated at the Aloha Artists Reception at Santa Monica’s Hotel Shangri-la with an impromptu song off the album.

Kimie Miner and Imua Garza earned their first Grammy nomination as producers of the Haku Collective album, Hawaiian Lullaby, which features their artist friends including Anuhea, Kalani Pe’a, The Green, Josh Tatofi, Paula Fuga, Kapena, and more.

Kimie, Imua, Anuhea, and Kalani did an a capella version of Three Little Birds off of Hawaiian Lullaby, which was nominated as Best Regional Roots Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

It was the first nomination for friends and musical partners Kimie and Imua, who have been making music for 20 years, since their days at Kamehameha Schools with Anuhea.

Hotel Shangri-la created the perfect backdrop for the performance, with iconic Santa Monica in the background. Reminiscent of Hollywood’s Golden Age with its curving ocean liner-inspired architecture and whimsical Art Deco design, Hotel Shangri-La at the Ocean has been welcoming guests to the beach since 1939. Boasting one of the best locations in downtown Santa Monica, the hotel is walking distance to the beach, Santa Monica Pier and iconic restaurants. Life can be perfect at Shangri-La at the Ocean, the hotel you dream of discovering.

Website: Hotel Shangri-la: https://www.shangrila-hotel.com/

Special Mahalos:

Mahalo to our Partners for allowing Living808 to capture The Road to the Grammys!

Special thanks to Alaska Airlines for sending our hosts Tannya Joaquin and Mikey Monis and camera crew from Aloha Media Productions to cover the Grammys and for sending Kimie Miner, Crystal Pancipanci, and their Momtourage to Los Angeles for the Grammys in style.

If you’re heading to Hollywood or anywhere on the West Coast, do what Tannya, Mikey, and Kimie did. Hop on an Alaska Airlines flight!

Alaska Airlines has the most non-stop flights to the most West Coast destinations.

You can travel to California with non-stop flights from Honolulu, Lihue, Kahului and Kona.

Partner Websites:

Alaska Airlines: alaskaair.com

Maui Divers Jewelry: mauidivers.com

Thanks to our PR Partners EPR & Klick X for partnering with Living808 to produce this special event, Artists Celebrating Artists, at Hotel Shangri-la’s Onyx Rooftop Lounge, on the eve of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

EPR: eprpublicity.com

Klick X Creative Communications: klickx.co