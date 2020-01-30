Grammy Highlights: Party Celebrates Hawaii’s Grammy Nominated Artists with Music & Throwback Stories & Photos

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii’s Grammy nominees celebrated at Santa Monica’s oceanside Hotel Shangri-la with the Aloha Artists Reception presented by Living808 and Maui Divers Jewelry.

The party on the eve of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards was an opportunity to toast the accomplishments of artists Kimie Miner, Imua Garza, Anuhea, and 2-time Grammy winner Kalani Pe’a.

Kimie Miner and Imua Garza earned their first Grammy nomination as producers of the Haku Collective album, Hawaiian Lullaby, which features their artist friends including Anuhea, Kalani, The Green, Josh Tatofi, Paula Fuga, Kapena, and more.

Kimie, Imua and Anuhea shared stories from their days making music together 20 years ago at Kamehameha Schools that they had no idea would one day lead them to the most coveted stage of the music industry, the Grammys 2020.

Kalani also shared about his special connection to Maui Divers Jewelry, which all artists wore for Grammy events.

6-time Grammy nominee Amy Hanaialii, who earned her latest nomination with her 15th studio album, “Kalawai‘anui” was unable to attend the Aloha Artists Reception, but she welcomed Living808 into her LA penthouse for champagne and to get an exclusive look at her Grammy wardrobe.

