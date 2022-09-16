Goo

Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe.

Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center.

“We’re just really excited to be able to provide Windward Oahu residents with more options to be able to purchase new and quality second hand goods at affordable prices,” says Kelley Cho, Director of PR & Communications, Goodwill Hawaii.

According to Cho, Donations are the lifeline of Goodwill Hawaii and the foundation of its mission.

Cho says, “Donations are the lifeline of our business and what fuels the cycle for us at Goodwill to make our mission work. So yes, we can always use more donations of gently used clothing and household goods.”

In addition to its newest location at the Kaneohe Shopping Center, Goodwill Hawaii recently added drop-off sites in Hawaii Kai, The Child and Family Services in Ewa, Hilo YMCA and Keauhou Shopping Center on Hawaii Island.

The Goodwill Hawaii location in Kaneohe has seen its soft opening, but the grand opening is set to happen in October.

“We will have a grand opening celebration planned for Saturday, October 1. We’ll have a live DJ, Kelly Simek will be back from her vacation and is going to be our emcee, and we’ll also be giving away tote bags and surprise Goodwill gift cards for the first 100 people in line who are 18 or older,” says Cho.

To learn more about how customers can find the full list of locations and hours of operation, visit their official website.

Goodwill Hawaii:

Website: www.GoodwillHawaii.com

Social Media Handles: IG @goodwill_hawaii; Facebook: /goodwillhawaii

Goodwill Hawaii – Kaneohe Location:

Kaneohe Shopping Center

45-934 Kamehameha Hwy.