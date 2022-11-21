Donate to Goodwill this Holiday Season to Give Someone Else A Second Chance at Life. The end of the year is a great time to clear out your closets and home of stuff you no longer use. Donate your gently used clothing and household goods to Goodwill Hawaii. John Veneri got a chance to chat with President and CEO Katy Chen about Job opportunities and how Goodwill Hawaii is helping in local communities.

“Most people don’t realize that when you donate to or shop with us, you are supporting our free job training programs that help 10,000 of our most vulnerable populations each year. Our Honolulu Career & Learning Center here on Beretania Street is our flagship campus, but we also have offices in Kapolei as well as on the neighbor islands in Hilo and Kona on the Big Island as well as one on Maui and Kauai. Our primary goal is to help people find jobs or higher paying jobs so that they can increase their financial stability and mobility. Most of our programs target the most vulnerable populations in our state, including at-risk youth, adults with disabilities, low-income families, people who’ve been laid off, and others. Our goal this holiday season is to collect 150,000 boxes/bags of donations. It’s a great time to clear out your closets and start fresh for the New Year, plus every donation you make is tax deductible. If you shop in our stores you can also round up your purchases and we’ll use your change to help change someone’s life. OR you can make a tax deductible monetary donation online via our website at GoodwillHawaii.org.”

