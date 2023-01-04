Goodwill Hawaii is getting ready for the end of the year donations this Holiday season. When you donate to Goodwill, you’re also helping the nonprofit organization to provide services for locals to reach their full potential and become self-sufficient. Katy Chen, President & CEO of Goodwill, and Ted Lee, a support specialist, joined Kelly this morning to share how you can help Goodwill Hawaii.

Lee shares his joy and love for helping adults with disabilities. Sharing the different adventures like going out to the beach, bowling, while teaching them how to maintain a healthy diet and exercise.

To help Lee continue his work, Chen shares three easy ways people can support the organization this holiday season. “It’s simple, just donate used clothing and household goods,” Chen says. Goodwill Hawaii’s goal is to collect 150,000 boxes/bags of donations.

If you want to donate to Goodwill or need more information visit www.GoodwillHawaii.org and you can also check out their Instagram @goodwill_hawaii