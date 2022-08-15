Goodwill Goes GLAM! is back in-person this year from August 18-20 at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. The three-day event is Goodwill Hawaii’s primary fundraising and public awareness event. Kelley Cho, Director of PR & Communications at Goodwill Hawaii, and Kumu Micah Kamohoali‘I, owner and designer of Dezigns by Kamohoali‘i joined us with all of the details!

Kumu Micah Kamohoali‘i, Hawai‘i Island kumu hula and owner/designer of Dezigns by Kamohoali‘i, is the first neighbor-island based designer to produce the GLAM! Fashion Show. The theme of this year’s fashion show – “The Art of the Holoku” – will feature Goodwill gowns that have been upcycled and redesigned into the Hawaiian ball gowns. After the fashion show, guests will have first access to the GLAM! Sale, including the gowns and other attire featured on the runway.

Tickets to attend the GLAM! Fashion Show can be purchased online at www.goodwillhawaii.org/GLAM

The GLAM! Sale will continue all weekend, Aug. 19-20, and is FREE and open to the public. Parking will also be FREE at McKinley High School.

Funds raised at Goodwill Goes GLAM! support Goodwill Hawaii’s non-profit mission: to help people with employment barriers reach their full potential and become self-sufficient.

For more information about the event, visit goodwillhawaii.org.