Honolulu (KHON2) – Good Jobs Hawaii (GJHI) offers hands-on training programs in collaboration with UH community colleges.

Good Jobs Hawaii (GJHI) is a partnership among the University of Hawaii Community Colleges, industry partners and organizations that want to help people in Hawaii attain good quality jobs and careers for generations to come.

“GJHI focuses on four key sectors: Healthcare, Skilled Trades/Clean Energy, Technology, and Creative Industries (film/media). Good jobs are those that pay well, provide good benefits, offer opportunities for advancement, and make one feel valued,” says Dan Doerger, Director of Workforce Innovation of UH Community Colleges.

The University of Hawaii Community Colleges work with local industries and employers to identify in-demand jobs and then offer training and education at no cost to the residents of Hawai‘i so that they are qualified for those jobs.

Doerger says, “GJHI can also provide wrap-around services such as supplies, equipment, travel, and other resources to support those enrolled in workforce development programs. GJHI also brings together local organizations who are already involved in community and workforce development to help reach all of Hawaii’s communities. The Hawaii-based based employers and industries commit to hiring locally so that workforce needs are met with Hawaii residents.”

Trainings that will be offered starting in January 2024 include: Certified Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician, Phlebotomy Technician and Mental Health Technician for Healthcare jobs; CompTIA A+, Security+, Network+, and AWS Cloud certifications for Technology jobs; Commercial Driver’s License, Carpenter Pre-Apprenticeship, Renewable Energy and Solar Safety for Skilled Trades and Clean Energy jobs.

Those looking to apply, can do so via the official website of Good Jobs Hawaii.

Good Jobs Hawaii:

https://goodjobshawaii.org