Gold Touch Car Wash Provides a Cleaning Experience Unlike Any Other

Honolulu (KHON2) – Gold Touch Car Wash Provides its customers with full service options.

Unlike other car washes, Gold Touch Car Wash offers a one-of-a kind experience unlike any others found on Oahu.

“No other car wash in Hawaii has the equipment we have here at Gold Touch. The media that touches your car is a soft foam-like material turning at one-third the speed of standard car washes providing a less abrasive wash.’ says Jordan Locquiao, Operations Manager at Gold Touch Car Wash.

Customers that enjoy the Gold Touch car washes, now have the option to become a member, a great offer that Locquiao says is worth it.

Locquio says, “Those who wash their car often, would really benefit from becoming a member. You can become a member and wash your car as many times as you like during the month for as little as $29.99 per month. Our most popular membership is the Midas Touch plan which includes our top wash products and a 10% discount on any work done at Midas.

Those who become members can add “Full Services” to their car wash which includes vacuuming the front and rear seats and floorboards, washing the interior windows, wiping down the console and dashboard and wiping down the door jambs.

“Members will get all of that for just $15, and $20 if they’re not. We also have self-serve pay vacuums available if you want to do it yourself,” says Locquiao.

Those wanting to learn more about the services provided at Midas Hawaii are encouraged to check out the official website of Gold Touch Car wash.

GOLD TOUCH CAR WASH:

www.goldtouchcarwash.com