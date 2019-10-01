Going Over the Edge for Special Olympics

The 11th annual Over the Edge fundraiser for Special Olympics Hawaii is now less than a month away but it’s not too late to get involved. Event director of development Tracey Bender joined John Veneri on set to talk about the event.

“Over the Edge is an annual fundraiser that Special Olympics Hawaii hosts to raise funds for our athletes to compete in year-round sports programs. Nearly 100 participants will show their support for Special Olympics Hawaii by rappelling more than 400 feet down the side of the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa. All participants are asked to reach a $1,000 fundraising goal by the time they rappel. Once they are registered, they can collect donations from family or friends by using an online fundraising platform called Classy.”

There are only 15 slots left to Rappel but many ways the public can get involved. Those who wish to support Special Olympics Hawaii but are unable to go Over the Edge can make a donation at https://give.classy.org/OverTheEdgeHawaii2019.

This year’s Over the Edge event hopes to raise $140,000 for Special Olympics Hawaii. For more information and to sign up for the 11th Annual Over the Edge, please visit www.sohawaii.org