The Honolulu Marathon is just over five weeks away.

Are you ready?

Todd Iacovelli is an eight time Hawaii State Champion in high school, Hawaii state record holder for 3000 meters, All-American in college, currently a high school coach at Punahou School, and was awarded the Boys High School Track Coach of the Year.

Here’s his training tips and advice on tapering your workouts in preparation for the Honolulu Marathon.

The best way to get started is by starting small and slowly building up.

Even if your first exercise is a walk around the block, that is a good first step to getting started.

A solid marathon starts with consistency, and no single heroic day in training will make or break your race.

Steady and solid growth is the goal for any marathoner.

Next, create a morning routine that you can exactly copy on the day of the race.

Even though the start is a little earlier than many of us normally wake up to run, you can still plan out your shoes, running gear, and socks so that you aren’t trying anything new on race day.

The more you can control the better.

There’s also an opportunity for non-marathon runners to participate in the big day.

It’s called “The Start to Park 10K”.

This is a race for people who want to experience the amazing Aloha Spirit of marathon morning without the climb up Diamond Head or the run out to Hawaii Kai.

You run the first 6.2 miles of the Honolulu Marathon course, which takes you through downtown and Waikiki to finish at Kapiolani Park.

You get to experience all of the race start fireworks, action, and even the malasadas at the finish line.

It’s perfect for those who don’t have the time to train for the marathon or have already checked the marathon off of their bucket list but still want to experience the unique joy of being part of the largest sporting event in the state.

For more information about the Honolulu Marathon, visit https://thehapalua.com.

