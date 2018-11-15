Lanikai Juice Honolulu Marathon Run Club makes training fun

The Honolulu Marathon is just over four weeks away.

If you’ve been training, you might be ready for a change of pace.

How about shaking things up with group running?

Lanikai Juice Honolulu Marathon Run Club is free run club that meets four days a week in different parts of the island: Monday at Kapolei, Wednesday at Kailua, Thursday at Kakaako and Saturday at Kahala.

All levels of abilities are welcome, from walkers, to joggers, parents with stroller and runners.

They just have to show up in any of the four locations ready to enjoy the outdoors.

The main goal is to encourage everyone to be active and meet like-minded people that will motivate each other to keep showing up.

All run clubs are coached by accomplished runners that will help anyone get ready for a new challenge, that can be the King’s Runner 10k, the Hapalua Half Marathon and eventually the Honolulu Marathon.

Website: https://freelifestylehawaii.com/run-club/

