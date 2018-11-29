Go the Distance: How to eat when training for a marathon

The Honolulu marathon is 11 days away! In today’s ‘Go the Distance’ segment, we’re learning how proper nutrition – while training and on race day – can help runners reach their peak performance.

According to Mariane Uhehara, master certified health coach with Free Lifestyle LLC, each person is unique so it’s important to practice and find out what works and doesn’t work for them.

“Some people would eat an oatmeal and a slice of bread to feel ready to work-out while others will be ok just with half an apple,” says Uehara.

The main thing, she says, is to not start a workout on an empty stomach. “Your body needs energy to perform,” says Uehara.

Tim Marr, a former professional triathlete, says proper hydration is equally important.

“When we sweat a lot, we lose electrolytes. So finding the right drinks to replenish your sweat loss is a must,” he says.

He also says to not wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

“Hydrate a few hours before your workout and sip water or an electrolyte drink every chance you get,” says Marr.

According to Marr, race day is a little different from training days, since most people will push their bodies more than a usual training day and they won’t stop until they cross the finish line.

Because of that, they always tell their runners to practice their nutrition and hydration during long training days so on race day, they know what works and doesn’t work for them.

For more info on the Honolulu Marathon, go to https://www.honolulumarathon.org/.

