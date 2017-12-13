Go the Distance: 2017 Honolulu Marathon Wrap-Up

Go the Distance

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In today’s “Go the Distance” segment, Runner Kim Lee, who we followed during training, recounts her experience during this year’s Honolulu Marathon.  And we had a little surprise visit from some friends at Sato Pharmaceuticals.

Websites:

https://www.honolulumarathon.org/http://www.sato-pharmaceutical.com/us/usa/products/index.htmlhttps://www.alamoanacenter.com/en/directory/homeo-health-17145.html

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story