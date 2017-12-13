Go the Distance: 2017 Honolulu Marathon Wrap-Up

In preparation for any physical activity, nutrition is key. While Mikey Monis is getting ready to run the marathon, he thought he’d stop by Cooking Fresh to visit Chef Michi Holland to get some tips on healthy eating.

Chef Michi explained, “Don’t assume that since you’re exercising so heavily that you should splurge on burgers and fries! Treat your hard working body to healthy foods such as whole grains, lean meats/omega 3 rich fish, beans, sweet potatoes, eggs, lots of leafy greens, and fruits, nuts and seeds!”