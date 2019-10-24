Go the Distance: Mikey’s Strength Training Program for Honolulu Marathon

Honolulu (KHON2) – Mikey Monis is preparing to run his first Honolulu Marathon in six weeks with training tips from his Coach, IFBB Pro/Private Trainer/Nutrition Coach Clarence White.

Clarence advises if you plan to go the distance to run 26.2 miles, you should follow a 12-20 week program, depending on the current fitness level and experience one has regarding marathons.

“Training should consist of some weight training to strengthen the muscles used while running,” explains Clarence, “but long runs should also be performed to increase distance and endurance.”

Training movements include weighted squats, box jumps, and squats on elevated plates.

To complete a marathon, says Clarence, “one should be able to run no less than 12-15 miles per week but should build up to over 20 miles per week.”

The ideal nutrition for Marathon, according to Clarence, is a diet that is high in Carbs (65%), low in Protein (10%), and moderate in Fats (25%)

Mikey will be sharing his training tips with Clarence to help you gear up for the Honolulu Marathon.

The Honolulu Marathon is coming up in 45 days- December 8, 2019.

You can still sign up at honolulumarathon.org

Contact information for Clarence White:

Phone number: 808-277-4351

Email: clyde3324@gmail.com

Social Media Handles: IG: mr_clw3_ifbb_pro / FB: Clarence L. White III