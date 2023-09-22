In just a few weeks, Special Olympics Hawaiʻi will host its 14th Annual Over the Edge fundraiser, a thrilling event designed to raise funds and awareness for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Tracey Bender, Director of Development at Special Olympics Hawaiʻi, joined Living808 to share exciting details about this upcoming event and how it supports their vital mission.

Scheduled for Saturday, October 7, at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa, the Over the Edge event will see around 100 brave supporters rappelling 400 feet down the side of the Hyatt. Their goal? To raise $175,000, which will help fund the organization’s annual Holiday Classic statewide competition and provide free programs for their 3,000 athletes.

To participate, visit sohawaii.org and sign up. Each participant is asked to raise a minimum of $1,000 in donations, with additional rewards for those who exceed this threshold. Importantly, every dollar raised stays in Hawaiʻi to support local athletes.

Special Olympics Hawaiʻi offers year-round sports training, competitions, health programs, and leadership opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities. These activities improve health, boost self-confidence, facilitate friendships, and foster achievement on and off the field.

For those who can’t or don’t want to rappel, there’s another way to support the cause. Visit sohawaii.org and explore the Over the Edge event page. You’ll find details on supporting athletes Reyse Sakima and Nicole Inouye, who are rappelling to raise funds. Matching donors will contribute $5,000 each if they raise $5,000, doubling the impact.

To get more involved with Special Olympics Hawaiʻi, consider volunteering at their competitions and events or becoming a sponsor. After Over the Edge, their annual Tip A Cop fundraiser, happening from October 20 to 22, will see law enforcement officers volunteering at select restaurants to raise awareness and collect tips for Special Olympics Hawaiʻi.

For additional information and opportunities to support this fantastic cause, visit sohawaii.org and follow them on Facebook at @SpecialOlympicsHawaiʻi and on Instagram and Twitter at @sohawaii. Your contribution will help transform lives and foster inclusivity for all, aligning perfectly with Special Olympics Hawaii’s unwavering commitment to empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities.