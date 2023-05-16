In this edition of Go Johnny Go, John Veneri heads to the Husband and Wife owned ice cream shop, Slice by HB Baking. Chef David Lukela and wife Heather put Johnny to work decorating some of the most popular pies. With watchful eyes, John recreates two pies that might not have been sold due to the strict standards set by the owners.

The flagship store is located inside of Jolene’s Market Beretania found in the Chinatown Cultural Plaza at 100 N. Beretania Suite 105.

A full menu is available and inquire about their custom ice cream cakes and pies. You dream it they make it! We also accommodate Vegan and Gluten free guests. And if you need help with your dessert menu and want a locally made and tasty feature in your venue, Slice by HB Baking provides cost effective wholesale opportunities that can be tailored to integrate with your menu or venue. Send an email at hbbaking@gmail.com or call (808) 202-8601 for more information.

You can also book their premier mobile dessert truck for your next event and serve “Cutie Pies”

For more information, visit hbbaking.com