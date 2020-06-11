Go Johnny Go Ukulele Lessons

In this edition of Go Johnny Go, John Veneri gets challenged by co-host Tannya Joaquin to take Ukulele lessons from local singer Roman De Peralta from the hit group Kolohe Kai. You can get lessons too on June 13th at 4pm Hawaii Time. Roman will teaching a hit song from Kolohe Kai, a fans choice, via video-conference app ZOOM.

This will be an All Ages 1 hour group lesson. You can sign up by clicking the link below and choosing the Keep Jamming Tier.

It’s a monthly class where you learn a different song of Roman’s each class. He’s hoping people will sign up for the long run. If there is enough interest in this he’ll be holding it once a month for 10 months to teach the top 10 Kolohe Kai songs to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Kolohe Kai.

SIGN UP TODAY: http://patreon.com/kolohekaimusic