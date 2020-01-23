Go Johnny Go – Hoala Salon

Another edition of Go Johnny Go and this time John Veneri is invited to try out a job for the day as a Spa Service Provider.

Ho’ala Salon and Spa celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and wanted to invite John to take the roll of Pedicurist.

Ho’ala Salon and Spa was started by Lititia and Michael Thomas. Ho‘āla means to reawaken, to revive, refresh…and they try to bring that to all of their guests.

Visit Ho’ala at one of their two locations.

HO‘ĀLA SALON & SPA

An Aveda Lifestyle Salon & Spa

• Ala Moana Center

• Ka Makana Ali‘i

Website: http://hoalasalonspa.com

If you’d like to challenge John to an event or to try out a job, email him at gojohnnygo29@gmail.com