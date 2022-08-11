In this edition of Go Johnny Go, John Veneri heads to Marine Corp Base Hawaii to play in the most expensive video game made for the US Military. Johnny gets to sit in the cockpit of the CH-53 King Stallion Helicopter Simulator where the Military’s best learn to fly the biggest and heaviest of all Helicopters in the US Fleet. Can Johnny learn to take off, fly, and land back at the base? Can he take off and land from an aircraft carrier in the middle of the pacific? Or can he refuel in mid-air from a C130? Find out he cuts the mustard or loses his lunch on this edition of Go Johnny Go.

And if you have a challenge for Johnny or would like him to try to do your job, email him at gojohnnygo29@gmail.com