Go Bows! It’s UH Homecoming Gameday

If you haven’t attended a UH football game this season, this Saturday’s game is the one to be at. The UH Rainbow Warriors are playing against Central Arkansas for the 2019 Homecoming game.

Gameday is happening this Saturday, Sept. 21, at 6:00 p.m. at the Aloha Stadium.

The UH Sports Circle of Honor Class of 2019 will be honored during a timeout in the first quarter.

This year’s class is:

Philanthropist and booster Carolyn Berry Wilson

Fab Five member and longtime basketball coach Bob Nash

NCAA diving champion Emma Friesen

Former Athletics Director Hugh Yoshida

For more information visit http://hawaiiathletics.com

The UH Marching Band gets us ready for the Bows’ big game with a sneak peek preview of what entertainment we can expect at the big celebration.