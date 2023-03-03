In full Cinco de Mayo style on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the beautiful Kapolei Golf Club, Giving Hope Hawaii is holding a charity golf event. You can sign up at www.givinghopehawaii.org and for more information visit online.

The purpose of the event is to help Giving Hope Hawaii provide food and support to homebound seniors with disabilities, or families with special needs children who live primarily on the Windward side of the island from Kahuku to Waimanalo, and they never turn anyone away who comes to our door according to Jerry Romano, the COO Windward Auto Group.

“This past week were able to serve over 100 families at one of our neighboring housing complexes, again in partnership with Hawaii Food bank, Long’s Drugs and 50 volunteers from two local non-profit partners the Merimed Foundation & the Castle High School Baseball team from EPIC Training and Development. In January, for our first month we served over 400 families, and on track to double that for February.”

If you’d like to volunteer or find out more about the golf event, visit www.givinghopehawaii.org