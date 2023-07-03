7-Eleven Hawaiʻi recently launched a plant based musubi made of meat-free luncheon meat using pea, soy, and mushroom. Along, with new menu items you can’t forget about the O.Gs. Annika Streng, Marketing Manager of 7-Eleven joined Living808 with some of her favorites and a little hack for our viewers. “If you buy them by the single piece, and you put them into our ramen or our pho it’s a great filling addition.” says Streng.

With new menu items giveaways and sweepstakes are one of 7-Eleven’s favorite ways to reward customers and thank them for their ongoing support. 7-Eleven Hawaiʻi is pleased to offer a no-purchase-necessary giveaway in partnership with KHON2 and Alaska Airlines. One winner will receive a San Francisco Flyaway package perfect for sports lovers. Customers can enter today through July 30th at any of their 66 locations for a chance to win round-trip airfare to San Francisco that includes a 2-night stay at Handlery Union Square Hotel and 2 tickets to a Pro Football game.

To learn more about this no-purchase-necessary contest, and to find a location near you, visit online at 7elevenhawaii.com.