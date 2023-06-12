Da Kine Hawaiian offers a special brand of products that are heavily inspired by the unique flavors of local Hawaiian cuisine, representing an authentic taste of the islands. Co-Owner, Vanessa Kaslow joined Living808 with details on the perfect Father’s Day gift.

Da Kine Hawaiian proudly highlight their offerings, which includes BBQ Sauces, Seasonings, Hot Sauces, Syrups, Pancake Mixes, and Coffees. These products are crafted to meet current taste trends, ensuring that everyone can enjoy them in their everyday cooking and grilling. Importantly, Da Kine Hawaiian’s products are low in sodium, free from MSG and gluten, and contain no high fructose corn syrup.

With Father’s Day just around the corner, they shared dad favorites which are all great gift recommendations. Da Kine Hawaiian suggested their BBQ Sauce gift set, which comes in a charming tiki box. The set includes BBQ Sauces, Rubs, and Hot Sauces, providing a variety of flavors for dads to explore. For those looking for an additional touch, they also offer a gift set that includes their Da Kine t-shirt.

For those interested in purchasing Da Kine Hawaiian products, they can be found at various stores around the islands, including Safeway, Don Quiote, Times, Foodland, and Longs. Additionally, their products are available for purchase on their website, with free shipping offered on orders of $50 or more. As an added bonus, customers can enjoy a 20% discount on their order by using the discount code DAKINEDAD.

To learn more about Da Kine Hawaiian and their range of products, visit their website at www.dakinehawaiian.net.