Giovanni Pastrami in Waikiki

One of the best places to watch a game and have great food and drinks in Waikiki is at Giovanni Pastrami. Known for their tasty pastrami on Reubens, pastrami benedicts and so much more. Giovanni Pastrami in coordination with Round Table Pizza, also has a great selection of pies for you. Marissa Komomua got us caught up with some of the new items.

“ One of our new popular items on the menu is our “KFC” Korean Fried Cauliflower. Tempura Battered Cauliflower tossed in a “Korean Drama” Sauce. In addition to great food we also have live music and Coors Light specials. Live music is every night from 6-9pm. Our current line up is Mon & Fri (Cassie & the dot dot dots), Tues (Johnny Helm), Wed (Jason Laeha), Thur & Sun (Kelandy Diaz), Sat (Guidance Band)

Our Coors Light Special is $3 bottles during any live sporting event. We currently open an hour earlier on Sunday’s to accommodate any one who wants to watch their team play. We have Direct TV Satellites so we are able to show almost any sporting event that is on. We are also known for showing the UFC fights that are on PPV. Depending on the event, we sometimes do have special menus for it. During any live sporting event, we feature $3 Coors Light and Miller Lite bottles as well as $5 Blue Moon pints on draft. We validate for the Wyndham, Embassy Suites and Imperial Hotels. $4 for 3hour parking. If you come down during the day before 3pm. We validate for the same spots at no charge for 3 hours”

For information on hours of operation visit https://www.giovannipastrami.com/ or on social platforms

Facebook: Giovanni Pastrami

IG: giovannipastrami

And you can make reservations on OpenTable or call 808-923-2100