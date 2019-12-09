Gingerbread Christmas Tree on Display at the Moana Surfrider

The Moana Surfrider is all decked out for Christmas with silver and white Christmas trees and lots of baubles and holiday vignettes; Guests will be treated to Chef Carmen’s Gingerbread Christmas Tree which will be on display starting this Friday, December 13th near the front desk.

The tree is divided into a total of 25 sections, each section representing a department and/or restaurant within the hotel. It stands 65” tall and the widest part of the tree is 34”.

The gingerbread showpiece is made with 40 lbs. of gingerbread dough; 10 lbs. of fondant; 50 lbs. of royal icing – used as the “glue”; 20 lbs. of assorted candies – including M&Ms and colorful jelly beans; 25 lbs. of gum paste – used to create the characters; and Pastillage – used to create the themed tree topper.

Come visit the Moana Surfrider’s Veranda, Beachhouse and Beach Bar and take some time to enjoy the Christmas displays throughout the hotel.

Reserve your Christmas themed Afternoon Tea service and get together for the holidays with friends and family.

Website: www.moana-surfrider.com